It has been an interesting week for Florida residents who live near New Smyrna Beach. The typically quiet stretch of coastline has suddenly become a major tourist attraction after a big red buoy that was recently described as “the size of a truck”.

The marker, a navigation tool for boats, disappeared off the coast of South Carolina in 2017. Nobody knew where it was going and was supposed to be lost at sea. Now, many months later, the ocean decided to spit it out again and landed in Florida.

The buoy, which looks pretty good, especially since it has been missing for years, still has its daring red paint and clear number “8” for everyone to see. It is so good that it can get a new life.

“It’s been displaced since 2017,” 2nd class non-commissioned Ryan Dickinson, speaking for USCG Sector Jacksonville, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “This one was from Sector Charleston. We are going to try to get it back there. “

The buoy traveled more than 300 miles during his journey from South Carolina to the beach in Florida, and returning to his true home could be a challenge. AP reports that the coastguard is going to work at a certain time this week to move the buoy, although they must also determine how it was released in the first place.

In any case, if you are a stone’s throw from New Smyrna Beach, you might have a chance to catch a glimpse of the strange sight before it is taken away.

