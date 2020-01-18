advertisement

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon announced new restrictions Friday on the possibility of international military students using weapons at U.S. bases, as well as other measures, after a Saudi officer killed three US sailors at a naval base in Florida last month.

“Going back to work doesn’t mean going back to business as usual. Moving forward we will put in place some new security policies and procedures,” Garry Reid, a senior Pentagon intelligence official, said in a statement.

Three US sailors were killed and eight others were injured in the attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station. A sheriff’s deputy shot dead the gunman, second lieutenant of the Saudi Air Force Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.

advertisement

Following the attack, the US military established Saudi pilots and restricted some 850 people visiting the Saudi military on site to classroom training as part of a “safe defense” during which time it reviewed verification procedures.

Reid said in a statement that all military departments could completely resume training when the new procedures were in place.

Next week, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will visit the base in Pensacola, Florida, where the shooting took place and will brief the base on planned changes to vetting and safety, the Pentagon says. (Reporting by Phil Stewart @ Editing Editing by Leslie Adler)

advertisement