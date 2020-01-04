advertisement

Corofin 1-10 Nemo Rangers 0-7

Corofin remains on course to become the first team to win the All-Ireland club football title for the third year in a row after leading from start to finish against Nemo Rangers at Cusack Park in Ennis.

The lead may have been less than the 15-point loss they defeated Nemo Rangers in the All Ireland final almost two years ago, but the Galway champions were consistently at the top and the result was never doubtful in front of 4,150 spectators ,

It took almost 24 minutes for the Nemo Rangers to score their first goal, and until then, an unrestrained Corofin team had 1-4 with great, flowing football on the board.

Nemo Rangers has not conceded a goal in the last six games, but Micheál Martin pulled the ball off the net after only 33 seconds after Michael Lundy rounded it off after a Martin Farragher pass to score.

Jason Leonard and Ronan Steede added points and Farragher made it 1-3-0 after 12 minutes after being set up by Gary Sice.

Nemo struggled to gain a foothold in the game, and after Farragher extended the lead of the Galway champions, his goalkeeper Bernard Power scored an impressive parade to deny Barry O’Driscoll.

Alan O’Donovan finally managed to get the Cork side off the line, and Conor Horgan added another, but Corofin had the last word in half when Kieran Molloy decided to take a point out of the chance to score, to get a six point lead in the break in one day when there was only a slight crosswind.

The teams exchanged points twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half, with Lundy and Martin Farragher scoring for Corofin and Luke Connolly responding with a double for Nemo.

Kevin O’Donovan made another attempt for Nemo to land 1: 7 to 0: 5 after 41 minutes of competition.

Mike Farragher restored Corofin’s lead to six points twelve minutes after his brother Martin set it up, and then Ian Burke pushed the lead a fine point from the left.

Barry O’Donovan withdrew a point for Nemo, but was canceled by Ian Burke when the Galway champions paved the way to the fifth All-Ireland club final in the past seven years after winning all four previous decisions.

It will take a special effort to stop these five in a few weeks.

Corofin: B performance; K. Fitzgerald, C. Silke, L. Silke; K. Molloy (0-1), C. Brady, C. Cunningham; D Burke, R. Steede (0-1); Michael Farragher (0-1), G. Sice (0-1, 0-1 exempt), J. Leonard (0-1, 0-1 45); M. Lundy (1-1), Martin Farragher (0-2), I. Burke (0-2).

Subs: D Wall for Lundy (49 minutes), D McHugh for Cunningham (57), D Silke for Sice (60), G Burke for C Brady (60), C McGrath for L Silke (62), D Canney for Martin Farragher (62).

Nemo Rangers: MA Martin; K. Histon, A. O’Reilly, A. Cronin; J. Horgan, S. Cronin, K.O. Donovan (0-1); An O’Donovan (0-1), J McDermott; BO’Driscoll (0-1), P. Kerrigan, CO’Brien; L Connolly (0-2, 0-1 exempt), C Horgan (0-1), M Cronin.

Subs: K Fulignati for O’Brien (41 minutes), C Dalton (0-1) for C Horgan (49), R Dalton for M Cronin (53). “

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).

