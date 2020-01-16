advertisement

The popular true crime series by Netflix is ​​pending.

In messages that warrant your own forensic investigation, Mind Hunter can be done and dusted after just two seasons.

The Netflix drama, led by David Fincher, has received both a loyal following and strong critical praise since its release in October 2017.

The fans had to be patient for the second season, which only ended in August 2019.

Both seasons ended with an approach to a cliff-hanger with a lot of history to be told and an overlapping series-long narrative in which the show would hopefully last at least five seasons.

As it turns out, this may have been wishful thinking.

A Deadline report says Mindhunter’s future with Netflix is ​​in doubt and the cast options – including starring Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv – are becoming obsolete.

Basically, this means that the actors are no longer contractually obliged to show and can pursue other projects. Not a good sign.

Netflix’s assessment of the situation does not offer much hope either, as a spokesman told Deadline that planning conflicts had forced the network’s hand.

“David is focused on making his first Netflix film Mank and producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“He may visit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime, it wasn’t fair for the actors to stop them from looking for other work while he explored new work for himself.”

Deadline also notes that “no meaningful communication” has taken place between Netflix, Fincher and the cast over a third season.

Grim scenes.

