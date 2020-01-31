advertisement

(Reuters Health) – Expressing grief and other emotions, and connecting with others who have had similar losses, are some of the ways women use the Instagram photo sharing platform to cope with an abortion, researchers say.

In analyzing hundreds of posts under the “ihadamiscarriage” hashtag, the study team observed that women use the social media site to find community and “break the silence” about losing pregnancy. Healthcare providers should consider discussing this source as a resource, write researchers at Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Up to 20% of pregnancies lead to abortion, and while information on diagnosis and medical care is widely available, the psychosocial implications of fetal loss are less widely discussed, the authors note.

“Our culture has a convention of not disclosing pregnancies until they are in the second trimester – when it is ‘safe’ to tell people because pregnancy will probably be fine,” said study lead Dr. Rebecca Mercier of Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia.

That means many women go through abortions without social support and are often in situations where they are facing and possibly grieving a loss that others may not know, she said.

Mercier and her team were interested in taking a “more unfiltered view” of women’s responses to abortion, seeing how women described their experiences on Instagram.

Researchers reviewed 200 Instagram posts selected over five days in the spring of 2019 with the tag #ihadamiscarriage, a campaign started by Los Angeles-based psychologist Jessica Zucker. (Https://bit.ly/2RFoJvP)

The main topic of sharing experiences on social media was seeking support and providing it, the researchers found. The abuse was described as important and defining moments of life, with posts reflecting the new identity of women as a mother despite losing their child.

Grief was the most frequently expressed emotion, followed by emotions in conflict, anger, regret, and hope. Many posts were found to contain not only one emotion, such as grief, but described several feelings at once, the study team notes.

Some posts also described the reactions of family members, friends, and colleagues, including comments that women considered insensitive and harmful.

“Many of the things that friends and acquaintances often tell women who have had miscarriages are not helpful and limit insensitivity,” Dr. Michael Greene from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston who was not involved in the study. “Those kinds of rebuttal remarks are not helpful for women who worry about losing a pregnancy.”

Most women turned to religion as a means to process and cope with their loss. Many commemorated abortion in a variety of ways, including planting trees, getting tattoos, creating a memorial or artwork, and naming the baby.

“Some of the content posted suggests that people are developing their own ways of remembering and commemorating their loss, and sharing these on social media may be its form of grief ritual for our era,” Mercier said in a email.

Some posts spoke of women seeking help for anxiety and depression and attending occupational therapy or counseling, while others emphasized self-care, including exercise, nutrition, and health.

Mercier warns that any woman sharing her experience on social media would risk opening herself up to negative comments, and that sharing and finding online support should not replace seeking professional help when needed.

“The internet has an ugly side to it. . . I’m very hesitant to recommend something like going online to solve your problems, “Greene said in a telephone interview, adding that he prefers referring women to therapists or even other patients who have had similar experiences.

The study does not prove that posting on Instagram actually resulted in a greater degree of resolution or reaching peace with the event compared to talking to a licensed healthcare professional, he added.

“It is important that health care providers simply appreciate that this can be a very devastating experience for your patient and not dismiss and downplay it and recognize it as the woman does – such as this kind of life event,” Greene said. .

SOURCE: https://bit.ly/2QERdnw Obstetrics & Gynecology, online December 3, 2019.

