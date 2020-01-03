advertisement

A weekly view of the Bucks County Area High School Boys’ basketball

A game of seven hours overtime would have been enough to qualify Archbishop Woods December as a little crazy.

Regardless, this game on December 14, defeated 130-128 against Paul VI. From Fairfax, Virginia, was the last game of the annual Diane Mosco Foundation Showcase in Wood.

advertisement

“They were really good,” said Wood coach John Mosco about Paul VI, USA. “With a couple of breaks here or there, I thought we should have won the game. The 3-point shot the (Paul VI) child took to tie the game (by law) was close half time. “

A few hours later, at 6 a.m., the team boarded a flight to Hawaii, where it participated in the Nike-sponsored Iolani Classic. From December 18-21, the game went down 1: 3. The only loss went to the Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, which ranked 13th in the aforementioned USA Today ranking.

After arriving home in time for Christmas, the Vikings were back in Cherry Hill on Monday, playing in the Dajuan Wagner Classic against Wildwood Catholic, the second-placed team from South Jersey.

Wood won this game with 54:52 and entered the 2020 part of his schedule with 5-3, tried and tested and traveled extensively.

“The idea is to challenge them and compete best and prepare for the Catholic League wars,” said Mosco. “(Friday) it won’t be easy to play against Western Catholics in the gym. Everyone stands up for us and tries to play the playoffs in the Catholic League.”

Wood reached the PIAA Class 5A title game a year ago, but didn’t make it into the PCL playoffs in the quarter-finals and didn’t make it to the semi-finals at The Palestra.

With four returning starters and almost the entire team, plus the talented 6-foot-5 transfer Marcus Randolph, the aim of this program is always to reach The Palestra and to play for the title of the Catholic League.

“They are really focused on getting better and ending up in the top half of the league, the top two or four,” said Mosco. “Building the Palestra and winning the Catholic League championship is everyone’s goal. But they’re really focused and taking it one game at a time. I’m trying to tell them it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

Out of the holidays …

Bensalem improved to 8-1 last week and won the Dick Dougherty Memorial Tournament against two Philadelphia Public League schools, Engineering & Sciences and Abraham Lincoln.

The Owls (3-0 SOL National) will play for first place in the conference on Friday night at Council Rock South (6-3, 2-0 SOL).

Speaking of the Golden Hawks, South has won four games in a row, including two in the Stephen Jeunger Classic at Haverford High. They took out Chichester 55-49 and then hemmed Haverford 57-56.

Jack Rebholz, who limped a little at the beginning of the season with an ankle sprain, now averages 16.6 points per game.

Another team with four wins is Holy Ghost Prep (8-2), which won its Jack Schott holiday tournament with wins over two Class 6A teams in Harry S. Truman and Central Bucks South. And the Firebirds did it with 21 and 19 points.

There are many new faces at the university level, but senior Tyler Mish continues to accumulate points, averaging 17.7 per game. The older striker Steve Cianci prevailed and performed well with an average of 11.7 points per game.

Both Central Bucks East and Central Bucks West left town over the holidays and both had successful trips.

East (5-5) won his first two games at the Cactus Jam in Phoenix, Arizona, and defeated Grant County (Ky.) And Friends Seminary (NY) to reach the championship game in which they lost to Xavier (NY) 51 -47.

Senior Guard Joe Jackman, who currently scores an average of 19.4 points per game, continues to lead the patriots who play in Souderton on Friday night.

West (6-3) traveled to Charleston for the Modie Risher Classic. After losing two games in a row during the break, the Bucks lost to Burke (S.C.) in their first game against Burke (S.C.), but recovered with victories against Colleton County (S.C.) and Military Magnet Academy (S.C.).

The goats are very balanced offensive, led by Senior Mika Munari (12 per game), but defensively no opponent has scored more than 53 against the goats in nine games. They’ll be playing a nonleague game at Truman on Friday before playing one of District One Class 6A’s favorites, methactone, on Saturday.

advertisement