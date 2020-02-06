advertisement

I have told you a number of times that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to Doctor Strange that will premiere in May 2021, will be one of the most exciting MCU Phase 4 adventures. This is partly due to the fact that the film has been directly linked to two highly anticipated Disney + shows, including WandaVision and Loki, and it will introduce a hero we expect. In addition, several reports claimed that Marvel is looking to add other superheroes to the film because it currently plays the roles of Miss America and Clea. Other rumors said that Deadpool, X-Men and even alternative versions of the existing Avengers could appear in the film, which makes sense because Strange explores the multiverse. And let’s not forget that the biggest turn of phase 4 could happen in the future, a conspiracy decision that would have alienated Scott Derrickson and led him to leave the project. The departure of the original Strange director seems to be Marvel’s biggest problem with Multiverse of Madness, but now it seems that the studio has solved the problem in the best possible way.

An unconfirmed report said a few days ago that work ethics and creative differences, including the surprise evolution from Wanda to the villain of the film, prompted Marvel to say goodbye to Derrickson. The decision came as a huge shock to fans, but Marvel did not expect any production delays for the sequel, which should start shooting later this year.

We now hear that Marvel is negotiating with none other than Sam Raimi to take over the project, which would be a huge victory for the film and possibly other MCU creations. Variety says Raimi is busy directing the film, although Marvel has yet to confirm anything. The report also notes that Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor will repeat their roles from the first film and join Benedict Cumberbatch for the sequel. Elizabeth Olsen will of course also be in the film as Wanda, but Rachel McAdams will not return to play Strange’s colleague and former lover Christine Palmer.

Raimi would be perfect for a movie that could provide important plot details for the bigger story of Avengers. His Spider-Man trilogy, which ended well before the MCU became popular with Marvel fans, is still highly praised. He has also helped many horror films, including The Evil Dead trilogy. That is an important detail to consider, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to be a kind of horror story. The leak that said Wanda will be the main villain even claimed that Derrickson wanted to kill Wong and Palmer early in the film and turn Nightmare into the main antagonist.

If you prefer Raimi to a less experienced director, this also means a departure from the Marvel playbook in recent years. The studio hired talented directors who didn’t have huge blockbusters under their belt before they came to the MCU, including Joss Whedon, Anthony and Joe Russo, James Gunn, Ryan Coogler and Taika Waititi. That said, Raimi’s involvement with Multiverse of Madness still has to be officially confirmed.

