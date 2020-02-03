advertisement

The world after Jim:

• After an extremely difficult week, this was the Super Bowl we needed.

Perhaps it was a strange form of closure, Kansas City’s Sunday victory in the Super Bowl LIV against San Francisco. It may not look that way in the Bay Area, where 49ers fans are in a bad mood today like Rams fans a year ago.

But elsewhere, after a week of grappling with the tragic deaths of nine people who were taken from us much too early, the ritual of football and half-time exhibition and criticism was a return to normalcy and perhaps a little healing.

• This reflects the extent of the helicopter crash a week ago that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan. In particular, Bryant’s death not only rocked Southern California and the NBA, but was felt worldwide. Its effects were felt in all sports and in a variety of countries.

• It will continue to be felt in the coming months. As the Lakers author of this publication, Kyle Goon, notes, the honors and memories continue in every street arena the team visits this season, and the Lakers must pay attention to the emotional toll they may take.

• Lakers coach Frank Vogel was asked recently what is necessary to leave a normal basketball impression again.

“Time,” he said. “I mean, that is the simplest answer. We just have to keep focusing on work. There is therapy in work … We have a resilient group of high character that has great work ethic and we will continue to work . ”

• It will be more difficult for the rest of us. Even on Sunday evening, when the process of collecting all of the improvised shrines at Staples Center and LA Live had begun, TV shots showed a crowd that was still appearing to grieve and mourn.

• The Bryant Memorial Service, whenever and wherever it takes place, will be formidable on several levels. The Staples Center, which held memorial services for Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle, is not large enough for this event. The Colosseum couldn’t be big enough.

• I was asked if I can remember another moment that affected so many so intensely. In sports, the only other event that comes close from a national and global perspective would be Magic Johnson, who revealed in 1991 that he had HIV. Much of it was due to the fact that it was then believed that HIV was a death sentence. Fortunately that was wrong, but the announcement of Magic at the time shook us all deeply.

• I suspect the normal mood that led to this Super Bowl, with the exception of the Bay Area, Kansas City and Miami, was subdued almost everywhere due to the tragedy. But a competitive game with traditional features was its own type of therapy.

• By the way, JLo and Shakira made it halfway. And those buzzkills, which complained better about the content of their show, also raised objections last year when Adam Levine of Maroon 5 took off his shirt at half-time for the Rams Patriots.

• On the other hand, Sunday’s game was not therapeutic for bettors who made the popular prop bet on Patrick Mahomes’ rushy yards.

The over / under started at 29.5 and reached 36.5 in some betting shops. Mahomes had 44… until the Chiefs finally owned it when he knelt three times to kill the clock (and burned two timeouts in San Francisco). He lost 15 meters on these knees. Total: 29.

That, folks, is the classic example of a bad beat, a bet that looks like a winner until strange things happen.

• The best advertisement of the night? I’m sorry, but all those multinationals that paid millions for 30-second spots fought for second place. I have to get started with the NFL’s own “Next 100” ad just before the whistle, with LA’s 13-year-old Maxwell “Bunchie” Young leading football here, there and everywhere as the NFL legends urge him to take it with him into the house, boy. “And finally deliver the game ball to referee Bill Vinovich, who lives in Miami.

I have to admit that the room got a little dusty at the end of this point.

• And yes, there was a heavy SoCal component in this ad, even beyond Aaron Donald and Joey Bosa, who cleared bulldozers at the SoFi Stadium construction site to clear the way for bunchie and friends, and Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey who made comments.

Of the 32 children who ultimately accompanied Bunchie in the field in Miami and represented the league teams, four live among us: Madden Williams from Irvine (Raiders), Ariana Soil from Lancaster (Chiefs), Noah Bush from Reseda (Chargers) and Kayla Muhammad -Flissinger from Torrance (Seahawks).

• Heard after a Super Bowl defeat: “You just have to learn, keep working and, as I said, we’ll be back. We will come back in any case. ”

No, that was not heard on Sunday evening from a 49er. That was from the Rams Donald a year ago after losing to New England. That should be a reminder: the road to the Super Bowl is difficult enough. Only six teams in 54 years have returned after losing the previous year, and only three have won this return visit – the 1971 Cowboys, the 1972 Dolphins, and the 2018 Patriots.

• However, this is more important for Rams fans: Fifteen Super Bowl losers missed the playoffs the following year. Of these, 12 made it back into the postseason a year later.

So there is hope.

