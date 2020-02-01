advertisement

Duke rose to the Carrier Dome on Saturday and Syracuse definitely showed a real heart and made things interesting on the track, but Duke came out with a 97-88 win.

Vernon Carey was huge with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Wendell Moore returned and had a significant impact on his first game, although you don’t see it in the statistics.

It was a strange game when Nolan Smith stayed at home with a pretty sick daughter and Jon Scheyer rushed to an Syracuse hospital for an emergency appendectomy. Both should recover.

advertisement

Jim will keep up with his attitude soon.

survey

Player of the game against Syracuse

0% Matthew Hurt (0 votes)

0% Vernon Carey (0 votes)

0% Cassius Stanley (0 votes)

0% Jordan Goldwire (0 votes)

0% Tre Jones (0 votes)

0% Javin DeLaurier (0 votes)

0% Jack White (0 votes)

0% Wendell Moore (0 votes)

0% Alex O’Connell (0 votes)

0 votes in total

Now choose

advertisement