advertisement

In the spring it is the bang of the bat. Autumn fans flock to football.

And buckets are the best friend of basketball in the winter.

Now, for the first time since 1986, much of the wrestling is back in North Pocono.

advertisement

When the program was dropped at school.

“My first thoughts – what a unique opportunity! That was the real selling point for me. There is not much opportunity in this state for new wrestling, especially in this area, so I was really excited about the opportunity to come up and to start struggling for North Pocono, “said Morgan Craig.

“It means a lot to us. We come here every day and we work hard and it gives us something to do. It’s really a tough sport. It’s a good sport to play,” said Christopher Newell.

Two years ago, North Pocono started a youth wrestling program to grow the number of children needed to keep it level. Well, those early growing pains are bearing fruit. Coach Morgan Craig already fills 12 of the 14 weight classes.

“Have you ever thought this day would come? Oh! No! Not at all. Actually, I always wanted a wrestling team in high school, and now that high school brought it, I’m a little angry that it was my Senior Year because I wanted me to it could do my entire high school career, but now it came it is so cool. It’s great, “said Connor Aversa.

It has been 33 years since North Pocono varsity struggled. This year the PIAA has allowed them to have an independent schedule. Next year they will join the Lackawanna League as a full member.

“As you said, there are many large dogs in the Lackawanna League right now, so what does that mean to us? I think these children are just another great opportunity to compete and see really good quality talent before they finally go to the Northeast Regional Tournament. You know, we were struggling in the competition tournament recently and I think it was an eye opening for our kids, “Morgan said again.

Morgan was 2x district champion at Abington Heights, then he played football for Villanova, so he knows hard work and what it takes to reach the top. Steve Lloyd reports 16 sports from Lackawanna County for Newswatch.

advertisement