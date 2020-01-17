advertisement

A 62-year-old woman in South Africa who has run out of patience after over 20 years waiting for an RDP house has built a Wendy house.

Gloria Matebe, who lives in an informal settlement in Oudtshoorn, collected her own wood and built a Wendy house. Photo: Mpumi Kiva

Gloria Matebe is a grandmother of two young girls.

She spent six months building her house from discarded pieces of wood that she had collected in a nearby landfill in the informal settlement of the GG camp, Oudtshoorn.

advertisement

The pensioner said that she has been on a waiting list since 1998, but has lost hope of having her own mailing address. Matebe said that when she was young she signed up for a house and hoped that one day she could raise her in a decent home.

“I never thought that I would still be waiting for a house today.”

In July of last year, with the help of two young men, she started building an apartment out of old planks that had been thrown away by a local timber company at a dump just a few blocks from her hut.

The bungalow has a small kitchen, living room and large bedroom with space for up to three single beds. The roof is made of zinc sheet. The house is painted on the outside to make it look more attractive.

Due to the lack of electricity in the area, many people come to a nearby landfill every Thursday to collect wood that they use to light a fire. Matebe collected the wood there to take her home and shares it with her daughter and two grandchildren.

She said she could no longer stand living in a hut. “I’m getting old and I felt I couldn’t wait any longer for a government grant. I built this bungalow out of frustration. I wanted to spend Christmas in a safer environment than in a hut.” Now she can do the front door and the door lock to her room.

Matebe cooks outside because she doesn’t want a mistake to set fire to her new home.

Fennie Deimans, Matebe’s neighbor, said: “She is a strong woman. She is the first person to own such a beautiful bungalow in this area. “

Deimans said she was “too long” on a waiting list for an RDP house.

“This woman has inspired many of us.”

Originally posted on GroundUp | © 2020 GroundUp

advertisement