advertisement

Francis Nkurunungi, Director of Operations for Xente (seated L) and Paul Bernard Kelly (seated R), Director of Retail for Hima Cement shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding to open a shopping platform online where Hima Cement and building solutions provider, Bonastore Uganda will now offer their products to customers online. Seeking Christine Kyokunda, Marketing Manager at Hima Cement and Lyn Tukei, Marketing and Communications Manager, Xente. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

LONDON – The application process is underway as government ministers and business leaders attend the very first UK-Africa Investment Summit; Africa has a fast-growing technology sector that spurs growth and creates jobs on the continent

Some of Africa’s most innovative start-ups are invited to participate in a global technology project to take their businesses and ideas to the next level.

advertisement

Go, Global Africa, a program managed by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports through its international network of technology centers, aims to connect with the thriving digital sector in the UK and to open up the path to future economic partnerships.

The successful program, which was launched for the first time last year, is currently open to companies from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa developing technological solutions in the fields of finance, agriculture , health and clean energy.

Entrepreneurs who have developed products ready to be marketed and investments already raised are invited to apply.

Digital Minister Matt Warman said: Africa is home to a rapidly growing technology sector and it’s great to welcome people from across the continent to the UK-Africa Investment summit.

Through the Go Global Africa project, we are providing entrepreneurs with the support they need to grow their business and benefit from the UK’s cutting edge technology and innovation expertise. This will allow them to continue to develop technologies to improve life around the world.

I encourage all those who have the talent and the ambition to succeed in applying for this exciting project.

Africa is home to a rapidly growing technology sector. Its start-ups raised 50% more venture capital in 2017 than in 2016. The majority of these investments are invested in South Africa (£ 130 million), Kenya (£ 114 million) and in Nigeria (£ 89 million).

Nigeria’s technology sector generates more than 10% of the country’s economic output and the sector is expected to create three million jobs and generate £ 67.4 billion for the economy by 2021.

The technology sector in Kenya is growing rapidly and accounts for more than 11% of the country’s economic output. It is considered one of the most dynamic, advanced and successful in Africa.

South Africa attracted a record amount of technology investment from all African countries in 2017. It has raised nearly £ 128 million and World Economic Forum research ranks it as the best place to do business. business in Africa.

The digital access program aims to strengthen digital skills and connectivity and build the cybersecurity capacities of partner countries. It will also help create a thriving digital ecosystem that will spur innovation to meet local development challenges, create skilled jobs and generate partnerships between the UK and Africa.

The launch of Go Global Africa 2020 coincides with the start of the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, which will bring together business, government and international institutions to present and promote investment opportunities across Africa.

Participants include participants from the Africa-UK: Founders of Technological Women 2020 program who will see 15 of Africa’s most ambitious women entrepreneurs visit the UK for a three-day program to learn how to grow their business, access World class mentorship from UK tech leaders and networking with investors.

comments

advertisement