ADDIS ABABA – African countries have made progress towards eradicating malnutrition and stunting, but must do more to achieve the United Nations malnutrition targets by 2025. This was the main message of a meeting which took place during the 33rd Summit of the African Union.

Speakers at a meeting of African leaders for nutrition (ALN) included the heads of state of Madagascar, Côte d’Ivoire and Sierra Leone, national health ministers and the president of the African Bank of development Akinwumi Adesina, head of the African Development Bank.

Leaders recognized the magnitude of the challenge, but expressed a note of optimism. “We can end hunger in Africa,” said Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina, one of the five leading African nutrition champions. “I call on all of our partners to continue working with us to fight hunger and malnutrition.”

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said leaders should go further. “I have proposed to the AU to focus on fighting malnutrition as a theme for 2021,” he said.

Stunting has declined by eight percentage points in Africa since 2000, a step up from one of the UN targets for 2025. African countries have also made great strides towards the goal of 50% of children worldwide exclusively breastfeed for the first six months of their lives. The other targets are: stopping the obesity epidemic; reduce anemia in women of childbearing age; reduce low birth weight and reduce wasting.

The NLA, a partnership of the African Union and the African Development Bank, brings together heads of state, finance ministers and other leaders to raise awareness and accountability, and strengthen investments by African governments to end to malnutrition in children.

The ALN meeting, held on Saturday in Addis Ababa, provided an opportunity to take stock of the achievements before the Nutrition for Growth summit to be held in Tokyo in December.

Adesina described Bank and African Union initiatives to reduce malnutrition, such as the Continental Nutrition Accountability Dashboard, which provides African leaders with an overview of nutrition progress and gaps .

In her opening speech, Adesina highlighted the paradox of African malnutrition.

“We have 65% of the world’s uncultivated arable land. We have an abundance of fresh water and around 300 days of sunshine a year. There is no reason for anyone to go hungry, ”said the head of the bank.

The meeting also proposed to governments to strengthen nutrition outcomes in Africa: promoting a multisectoral approach; position nutrition within food systems; and spend more to fight malnutrition.

Besides Rajoelina, the current nutrition champions are King Letsie III of Lesotho, who spoke by video; Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso; Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana; and Professor Howarth Bouis of HarvestPlus.

