The award was presented to Owek Nsibirwa by Dorothy Tembi, Executive Director of the Geneva International Trade Center

NAIROBI – Owek Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the current president of the Uganda Coffee Federation, received the highest honor for coffee from the Coffee Lifetime Achievement Award for his excellent work in the African coffee industries in particular and in the world of coffee in general .

Owek. Nisbibirwa was awarded at the opening of the 18th conference and exhibition of fine African coffees at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort Hotel in Mombasa, Kenya on Wednesday February 12, 2020.

The award was presented to her by Dorothy Tembi, Executive Director of the Geneva International Trade Center.

Currently, Owek Nsibirwa is group president and CEO of the Africa Coffee Academy as well as president of the Uganda Coffee Federation and president of the Central Coffee Farmers Association.

He is the second Katikkiro assistant to the Kingdom of Buganda, where he is also the Kingdom treasurer and Minister of Finance, Planning and Investments. He is also a prominent Rotarian who served as district governor for Uganda and Tanzania.

In 2001 Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa was director of programs and finance for the Uganda Coffee Federation, the incubation center of the Eastern Africa Fine Coffees Association – EAFCA when Simeon Onchere first presented the dossier in 1999. a specialized association from East Africa, an organization that would later become one of the first two employees alongside Frederick Kawuma.

In collaboration with Kawuma, then Executive Director, they started the first Africa Fine Coffees conference and exhibition in Nairobi, Kenya two years later in 2003.

In 2004, when Frederick Kawuma retired, the board appointed Owek Nsibirwa as executive director of EAFCA until 2007, when he retired early to co-found the Africa Coffee Academy ( ACA) in Uganda, an international company providing professional, technical and business support services to coffee value chains. ACA currently has branches in Burundi and Kenya and continues to grow.

He served on the board of directors of the AFCA for more than a decade when he retired three years ago as vice-chairman of the board of directors.

Owek Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, the current president of the Uganda Coffee Federation; received the highest coffee distinction from the Coffee Lifetime Achievement Award for its excellent work in the African coffee industries in particular and in the world of coffee in general

Throughout the life of EAFCA and now of AFCA, Owek Nsibirwa has directly and indirectly supported the growth of AFCA. It is known to be the institutional memory of this great association.

Owek Nsibirwa’s work in the cafe was varied and deep. He was president of the 4C Coffee Association in Bonn, Germany – now the global coffee platform for sustainable coffee, and served on the board of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority for six years.

He is committed to supporting coffee businesses as well as coffee initiatives that lead to positive socio-economic change, development and sustainability. The human cost of poverty, particularly in the “developing” world, fuels his passion for improving knowledge and skills, adopting sustainable methods and technologies, and expanding entrepreneurship for businesses. coffee. He is committed to helping producer groups, teams and organizations of coffee enterprises to strengthen their skills and knowledge at all levels, and to create a sustainable business and networks of indigenous entrepreneurship.

“For all that has been said and much more, the board of directors of the African Fine Coffees Association has deemed it appropriate to confer on Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa the highest distinction of the Life Time Achievement Award today February 12, 2020, Reads a statement from Mombasa where the conference is taking place.

