Led by head of delegation, Mark Anthony Hernandez, the team made its grand entrance to Entebbe International Airport and was received by Abbey Kigozi, President of NRM – Diaspora League (PHOTO / courtesy)

KAMPALA – A team of African-American investors has arrived in Uganda with the intention of investing US $ 300 million approximately 1.1 trillion UGX with a focus on the health and real estate sectors in Uganda.

Led by the head of delegation, Mark Anthony Hernandez, the team made its grand entrance to Entebbe International Airport and was received by Abbey Kigozi, president of the NRM – Diaspora League.

Speaking to reporters in Entebbe, Hernandez revealed that the team was considering investing in the neurosurgeon and that their decision to invest in Uganda had been informed of the peace and security which Uganda appreciated, saying that the new investment would be essential to consolidate this peace for the future development of Uganda.

“What we focus on in this particular trip is health care, we have a neurosurgeon investor in our team who is interested in setting up a heart transplant factory in Uganda and providing services through other means, “said Hernandez.

For the real estate sector, he said the focus will be on commercial and residential properties and after a closer look at the business environment, the team will look to expand to other sectors and to rally more Americans to join the team.

“Right now, we are considering investing $ 300 million in the health and real estate sectors and we believe that other African Americans in California will be interested in joining us because of their interest in bringing back African American dollars in Africa, “said Hernandez.

Isaac Kigozi, Managing Director of East African Partners, said that unlike people in developed countries who see Africa as a continent with poor masses and therefore seek to save them from poverty, disease and illiteracy, the group of african-american investors is not trying to offer charity to africa, but rather talking about the development of human capital to allow ugandans to become autonomous.

Kigozi noted, “When we spoke with this group, they said that the government had made enough doors for them and was now considering what they could do for the Ugandan government and people. This is exactly what prompted me to bring them to Uganda because they are not looking for free things. “

He called on government agencies and Ugandans as a whole to support the team, noting that the planned investment will be essential to tackle the job that is ravaging the country and propel Uganda to income country status. intermediate as well as to achieve Vision 2040.

Kigozi assured investors of peace and security and informed them that Uganda is a signatory to a number of international treaties such as the East African Community Market, COMESA, which will further expand the market for their investment products.

The team is about to meet President Yoweri Museveni with Kigozi saying, “The President is aware that you are here and is ready to meet with you at any time. As the Diaspora League, our mandate is to always encourage our friends from the outside world to come and invest in our country. It is good to have a mixture not only of investment but also of marketing, real estate, tourism within the delegation. They are here on a fact-finding mission and they are ready to share the business knowledge they have been blessed with in America to impact our young population in Uganda and take Uganda to the next industrial revolution.

