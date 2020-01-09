advertisement

January 9, 2020 against Ciara Gillan

How does a continent with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions (“7.1%, even though it contains almost 14% of the world’s population”) emit 6 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2016?

Although South Africa is number 13 in the 2019 release of the Global Carbon Atlas on global emissions from countries in 2018, the majority of African countries are quite low. When we compare CO2 emissions with one of the largest CO2 emitters, the United States, in 2016 Africa comes to 5.3 billion tons of CO2 per year.

A new study with data collected from two satellites, Japan’s Greenhouse Gases Observing Satellite (GOSAT) and NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO-2), showed that “in 2016 the tropical countries of Africa released nearly 6 billion tons of CO2.” whereas this country mainly comprised tropical forests and peat areas, “Environments that typically absorb large amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere.” So why is Africa, with one third of the world’s tropical rain forests and 3% of peat areas of the world, having such a large CO2 emission?

Two reasons have presented themselves.

Research showed that 2015-2016 was one of the worst El Niños in history. Although it can affect all regions differently, it resulted “in intense drought that affected nearly 40 million people” in southern Africa. In addition, increasing deforestation in Africa is a growing cause for concern. The pernicious circle of more intense and destructive fires and hurricanes destroying forests coincides with a population growth in sub-Saharan Africa calling for more and more land to be freed up for self-sufficient agriculture.

Although experts believe that this “major source of CO2 emissions in tropical Africa does not mean that global CO2 emissions are higher than scientists thought”, it has emphasized two things. More research is needed for a part of the world that we know little about, related to climate change. In addition, there is a consistent lack of attention to the destruction of deforestation. The “Global Forest Watch estimates that tropical forests have the potential to reduce around 7.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually.” Upon destruction, all tons of stored CO2 return to the atmosphere almost immediately. “Protecting and restoring forests would reduce 18% of emissions by 2030 and help prevent global temperatures from rising above 1.5 ° C.”

It is claimed that too much attention is paid to the impact of burning fossil fuels and the release of greenhouse gases. Since the continent of Africa is not the largest source of global emissions, no questions are asked about what else is being done to influence our climate. This report is indicative of that underlying problem. A natural weather phenomenon and increased globalization should not be ignored, as strong consequences for our climate change problems, especially in a continent where there is a larger number of coal-fired power plants, something I will write about in the coming weeks.

