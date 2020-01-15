advertisement

CAF has decided to postpone the African Cup of Nations for the 2021 edition of the tournament to be held in Cameroon until January.

The 2019 tournament, hosted by Egypt and won by Algeria, took place in July when CAF decided to adapt the tournament to the summer of the northern hemisphere, which meant that clubs in the major European leagues were not affected.

However, the humid conditions in Egypt meant that the decision to switch to the tournaments in June and July was questioned.

The host Cameroon has now confirmed that AFCON 2021 will take place in January and February due to concerns about the weather should the tournament take place later in the year.

“AFCON 2021 will be played in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2021,” says a post on the official Twitter account of the Cameroonian Football Association.

“The data was changed at the request of Cameroon for meteorological reasons.”

Cameroon was originally supposed to host last year’s tournament, but was released in November 2018 due to insufficient infrastructure.

