Collingwood’s AFLW campaign may have suffered a major blow when star recruit Bri Davey suffered from an apparently severe leg injury.

The magpies are confident that Davey only suffered a “blow”, but only knows more after further evaluations and scans.

She will no longer participate in the game against the west coast in Victoria Park.

The former Carlton suffered an injury to her left leg when she landed heavily at the end of the third quarter after a marker competition.

Immediately after landing she felt pain in the field and held her leg.

A stretcher was brought onto the field after being looked after by Collingwood medical staff, but Davey was finally able to get up and get coached off the field.

media_cameraBri Davey suffered an apparently severe leg injury on her debut in Collingwood. Picture: Getty

She was immediately taken to the room to have her injury examined.

The star midfielder played for the magpies in her first game since she came off the blues in the off-season.

The potentially serious injury to Davey is a major blow to Collingwood, who hoped that her involvement alongside Chloe Molloy’s return would help improve AFLW’s fate after three disappointing seasons.

The 25-year-old tore her anterior cruciate ligament in 2018 when she played for Carlton in the second season of AFLW.

