AFLW players adhere to certain routines and superstitions before the game, regardless of whether they pull on the left sock first, then the right sock, wear certain underwear or a certain hairstyle.

Richmond midfielder Monique Conti reveals that she pretty much knows how to wear her hair on matchday and how to put on her jersey.

“I have to wear my hair in a high, straight ponytail,” said Conti, 20. “If I change it, it has to be my left sock, then the right one, then the left one and then the right one.”

She is not the only AFLW player who is preparing for the 2020 season and has superstition on the game day.

Collingwoods Jaimee Lambert has some. “I always wear black underwear, go on an activation walk and do sudoku,” said 27-year-old Lambert.

media_cameraCollingwood’s pre-game routine with Jaimee Lambert paid off on that day.

West Coast Eagles midfielder Dana Hooker is busy washing before the game to make sure her boots are clean for the big day.

“My boots have to be fresh to come into play,” said Hooker [28].

media_cameraUltimate AFLW season preview: 86-page glossy magazine available from Wednesday with your newspaper.

“I will often wash them beforehand so that they are crispy white.”

Then there’s Geelong’s Mel Hickey, 35, who needs to make sure she gets a caffeine hit. “The only thing I have to do is have a coffee before the game, otherwise I won’t feel ready,” said the defender.

The right gasoline before the game is also important for Adelaide striker Ailish Considine [27], who ensures she has protein pancakes for breakfast on matchday.

For some other AFLW players, the point is to get to a game that is fully prepared.

Sally Riley, 29, a Gold Coast Suns player, said: “I have to have packed my bag the night before and always get a flush leg massage and glute release before the game.”

Meanwhile, Melbourne midfielder Karen Paxman is an early riser.

“On matchday I try to get to the ground early so I can take my time and soak up everything,” said 31-year-old Paxman.

“Apart from that, I make sure that I have a very early night and get enough sleep. Other than being grumpy and not sleeping enough, I’m not that sharp on the floor. “

