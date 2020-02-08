advertisement

The AFL social media team draws on unfair critics of the AFL women’s competition, the fourth edition of which began on Friday.

Most of the tournament’s judgments were about low-score competitions, a trend that continued on Saturday.

Only two goals were scored during the game between GWS Giants and Gold Coast Suns in Blacktown. The end result was 9-8 for the home team. It was the lowest aggregate of all AFL / VFL / AFLW in history.

The result inevitably sparked numerous online debates, which unfortunately contained a host of hateful, sexist comments.

However, the official AFL site has resorted to unjustified complaints, and Footy fans love it.

“The men’s league is subject to such an amount of unjustified vitriol not only because of its existence,” commented the AFL on Facebook.

“We will always support AFLW across our social media platforms.”

Yes, the Suns and Giants game was not of the highest quality. The conditions didn’t help. Neither has expansion.

But I don’t remember anyone calling for the AFL to shut down when GWS scored 25 points in the Grand Final last year.

Despite the online criticism and the rainy conditions, the AFLW season 2020 got off to a promising start: 15,337 fans attended the duel between Richmond and Carlton on Friday in Ikon Park in Melbourne.

In comparison, only 13,067 witnessed the men’s round of 16 in the MCG 24 hours earlier.

The Sun’s debut game was badly hit by the rain. Forecasters had tipped 120-200 mm of rain to hit Rooty Hill.

However, 1,540 spectators were still there to witness the fascinating arm wrestling.

AFLW boss Nicole Livingstone wants the focus no longer on competition in the field.

“I think we’re focusing on the fight that is going on on the field, rather than thinking about how we can get more points,” Livingstone told Herald Sun.

“Because I see that soccer skills there and soccer skills are improving year by year.

“We have a big first round and most of all we went from the first few years with 28 games to a total of 61 games, so girls have more opportunities to learn the craft and improve their skills.”

In three seasons (plus the games in the first round of 2020) @aflwomens played almost 100 games. To put that in perspective, the men played 207 in 2019. Remember when the trolls try to compare the leagues. These women nail it. Gen #genw #AFLW

Carlton AFLW trainer Daniel Harford summed up the importance of competitive growth.

“They’re not girls who play footy, but footballers who happen to be girls,” said Harford.

“This is the generation that is just starting out, so it’s pretty exciting.”

LAST SUN OF THE Giants IN THE RAIN OPENER

The opening banners of the suns did not cope well with the wet and windy conditions, but did not tarnish much to dampen their mood.

GWS had it better early: In the first quarter, GWS had eight Inside 50s before the Suns two.

But the home team was unable to convert their dominance on the scoreboard when former giant Britt Perry made them pay and set an ongoing target for opening Suns’ AFLW account.

Under the leadership of Alyce Parker (22 departures) and the new captain Alicia Eva (16), the Giants were used for the first time in midfield.

But the Suns’ recruits in Brisbane, Leah Kaslar and Sam Virgo, held back to reject most of their forays.

The Suns were much more efficient going forward, scoring from three of their five inner 50s to half-time.

media_camera There were difficult conditions in Blacktown on Saturday.

Aimee Schmidt, the giant’s striker, missed a golden chance to equalize the goals in the middle of the third quarter.

However, she didn’t make amends long afterwards by setting a strong brand and kicking honestly to give GWS a well-deserved lead.

The last quarter was an exchange of blows as fatigue set in and both teams drove the ball forward in driving rain.

But GWS was able to ward off the sun and deny visitors a dream start in life at AFLW.

North Melbourne’s recruit, Jamie Stanton, was an outstanding representative of the Suns and collected 16 team-owned properties.

With AAP

