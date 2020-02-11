advertisement

One of the more explosive arguments in Footy has reappeared after the first round of the AFLW season when an attempt was made to rename the AFLM competition for men to match the readmission of the women’s league.

AFL chief Steven Hocking and AFLW chief Nicole Livingstone participated in ABC’s Outer Sanctum podcast this week and were asked how long it would be before AFL headquarters committed to formally renaming the AFLM men’s competition.

Podcast presenter Kate Seears pushed for the name change and wrote last year that AFL needs to be renamed AFLM.

advertisement

“Until then, the AFL positions men’s competition as a” target “or” norm “and that of women as a” negative “. Even if it is unintentional, it devalues ​​the game of women and that of women,” wrote Seears for Lens from at Monash University.

She asked the two officers and there was an uncomfortable pause before Livingstone broke the silence.

“It’s a very good question,” she said. “Can we take note of it and bring it back to AFL House?”

But Hocking said he was “happy to respond”. “There are a number of things we unpack that were the way they were because of 160 years of football, and I think that’s fine,” he said.

“I don’t think we need to look over the fence and say if we need to add another initial to a thing, but if it does show up, we are all ears at AFL.”

media_cameraSteven Hocking, General Manager Football Operations of AFL. (Photo by Michael Willson / AFL Media) media_cameraAFLW CEO. (Photo by Daniel Pockett / AFL Photos via Getty Images)

“It’s a really interesting thought process because when I’m internal I take the time to say AFL men’s competition when I speak and I say AFLW because I know that AFL is the NSO or the national sports organization. .. “added Livingstone.

“Maybe we just have to think about it – sometime on the track – is it just AFL? And there is a men’s and a women’s competition. “

Any change of name meets with violent opposition from some Footy fans and the media.

“Has this done another league around the world?” AAP sports reporter Oliver Caffrey tweeted. “The NBA is one of the more advanced competitions and has not changed to the MNBA. Many things the AFL gets hit on, but that shouldn’t be one of them. “

Fox Sports AFL reporter Julian de Stoop also previously pleaded: “Please don’t call AFL AFLM.”

Originally released as AFL, Comp can be renamed AFLM

,

advertisement