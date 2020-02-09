advertisement

Grand Final losses are more than difficult to digest.

The moments you would like to have again can linger. For years.

In the case of Heath Shaw, he already felt these demons in the middle of the 2019 Grand Final, which Richmond won with a whopping 89 points.

In a breathtaking revelation, Shaw’s father Ray SENS This Is Your Sporting Life said that during the third term, his son was so upset that he was already thinking about the siren.

“It was all over at halftime,” said great Collingwood.

“I remember Heath talking to us later and saying to Dusty (Dustin Martin) in the middle of the third quarter,” Why don’t they just blow the siren now? “

“You try, but you won’t make it. You were shot. “

GWS trainer Leon Cameron told SEN on Monday that he was confident that Zac Williams would stay with the club despite delays in contract negotiations.

media_cameraZac Williams.

Williams’ contract expires at the end of the year and the 25-year-old has yet to sign a new contract with the AFL club.

The academy graduate appeared in 24 appearances in 2019 and had 568 departures and 75 tackles when the Giants reached the grand finale.

Lachie Whitfield, Stephen Coniglio, and Josh Kelly signed long-term contracts with GWS in December, but the Giants still have to tie Williams or Jeremy Cameron, who will both be freelance agents next year.

However, Cameron insists that Williams is happy at the club but has the right to evaluate his options.

“Our intention is to keep Zac as long as possible and we have had a good track record in the past few years and we will fall back on that,” said Cameron.

“Zac is really happy, but every player has the right, especially if he comes out of the free agency this year. The players will check their options.

“Whether it takes another month, two or three, there is always speculation until they sign, but like Stephen Coniglio and Lachie Whitfield and others, we are confident that he will stay in our club.”

– with AAP

