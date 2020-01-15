advertisement

The American Film Institute announced on Tuesday its list of eight women selected for this year’s directorial workshop for women. Participants take part in a one-year, class-free film production course, each of which will make a short film that will be premiered in a special Los Angeles show in 2021.

The new class of DWW participants are: Michelle Krusiec, April Maxey, Mary Molina, April Moreau, Kelly Pike, Jessica Shields, Lucretia Stinnette and Em Weinstein. Five of the participants are women in color. Read your BIOS here.

“AFI has long been committed to directors from underrepresented communities, and we’re continuing this tradition with this new class of filmmakers,” said Susan Ruskin, dean of the AFI Conservatory and EVP of the American Film Institute. “We are very happy to welcome these eight artists to the AFI family and cannot wait to see their unique stories on screen.”

Graduates of the AFI director’s workshop for women directed episodes of Emmy-winning television programs, including Lesli Linka Glatter for “Homeland”, Jennifer Getzinger for “Mad Men” and Tricia Brock for “Orange is the New Black”. Directors such as Ava DuVernay, Lena Waithe and Patty Jenkins are among those who have been involved in the program as lecturers and mentors since their founding in 1974.

The Academy has only nominated five women in the Best Director category in its history. Here you are.

Lina Wertmüller, “Seven Beauties” (1976) • The first woman to be nominated in this category was this Italian director for a drama about an Italian soldier who left the army during World War II and was sent to a German prison camp. She lost to John G. Avildsen for “Rocky”. Getty Images.

Jane Campion, “The Piano” (1993) • The Australian director won an Oscar for her original script for the drama at the time, but lost the director’s prize to Steven Spielberg for “Schindler’s List”. Getty Images

Sofia Coppola, “Lost in Translation” (2003) • The daughter of Oscar winner “The Godfather”, director Francis Ford Coppola, accepted her first nomination for the quiet Japanese character study, but lost to Peter Jackson for “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”. Getty Images

Kathryn Bigelow, “The Hurt Locker” (2009) Bigelow not only received a nomination, but also managed to defeat her ex-husband James Cameron, whose “Avatar” became Best Film. Getty Images

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” (2017) • The indie actress wrote and directed this feature film, her first as a solo director, based on her upbringing in Pasadena, California. Guillermo del Toro, however, received the award for “The Shape of Water”. Getty Images

Greta Gerwig was insulted this year for directing “Little Women” (although her screenplay received a nomination).

