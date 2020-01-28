advertisement

KABUL – Afghan forces deployed ground and air strikes in several recent operations against the Taliban, killing 51 fighters in an escalation that signaled a renewed standstill in the peace talks.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday, January 26, that government forces in 13 provinces had carried out 13 ground attacks and 12 air strikes, and killed 51 “terrorists”, 13 wounded and 6 arrested.

advertisement

Members of a Taliban delegation left after peace talks with top Afghan politicians in Moscow (Russia) on May 30, 2019. (Evgenia Novozhenina / Reuters file)

Local officials in the northern province of Balkh said at least three women and four children were killed in the airstrikes, resulting in protests outside the provincial governor’s office.

The government promised to send a fact-finding mission to investigate reports of civilian deaths.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said they had carried out two more attacks on security forces over the weekend after being sporadically attacked last week.

According to a statement by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, the Afghan security forces’ checkpoints in Kunduz were attacked on Saturday evening. Ten members of the security forces were killed and three injured. Taliban fighters have also captured a large arms cache, he said.

In a separate statement, the Taliban said their fighters attacked an Afghan patrol in Balkh and killed eight security forces.

The increase in hostility is due to U.S. and Taliban negotiators taking a two-day break in Doha to discuss how to overcome recent hurdles in the talks, a process-related source told Reuters.

Negotiations between the two sides began in Doha last year, but were interrupted at least twice after the Taliban attacked US military personnel in September and December.

Another round of talks started last week with US Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who repeatedly met with Taliban negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Several sources close to the talks said the Taliban agreed internally to stop attacks against US forces and to reduce attacks against the interests of the Afghan government.

However, reports of attacks by Taliban fighters on government facilities, including police stations, from various parts of Afghanistan continued over the past week.

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi

advertisement