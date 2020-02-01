advertisement

Construction of the first stage of a nearly 20-hectare site along the Logan River has begun.

The Banks, from developer Urbex in Logan Reserve, has received approval to develop 204 lots. The title is expected for the first phase earlier this year.

Located on the Logan River and opposite the Logan Reserve State School, The Banks sells affordable housing from 352 m² to 509 m² to meet the demand and high population growth expected in the region over the next 10 years ,

According to Urbex project manager Geoff Burn, who is 6.5 km from the Logan highway, the location was the biggest attraction for the developer.

“The Banks is right in the middle of Logan’s growth corridor between Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Residents will need an easy 35- to 45-minute drive between the two capitals, ”said Burn.

“As a residential development company, our focus is on creating an affordable living environment and community for families, and much of it is close to essentials like schools, traffic corridors, and job opportunities. The banks met these requirements. “

The project focuses on creating a sense of community through open corridors, connectivity and family facilities to enjoy and play in nature, including play equipment, seating and shelters.

The Banks is less than 40 km from Brisbane and minutes from schools, shopping areas and the Henderson Park boat ramp.

