In terms of price growth, the cheaper suburbs of Adelaide radiate, as recent Valuer-General figures show.

When looking at the suburbs with at least 10 sales in the last quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018, more than half of the top 20 suburbs for capital growth had an average of less than $ 500,000.

These include Evanston Park ($ 418,000), Rosewater ($ 461,000), Banksia Park ($ 473,250), Port Willunga ($ 390,000) and Andrews Farm ($ 310,000).

Largs North ($ 450,000), Redwood Park ($ 420,000), Elizabeth Downs ($ 203,250), Salisbury ($ 339,000), Aldinga Beach ($ 380,000) and Nairne ($ 405,750) complete the list.

Brett Roenfeldt, president of the Real Estate Institute in South Australia, said Adelaide’s cheaper suburbs offer great opportunities for capital appreciation.

“These suburbs are in mortgage belt areas where it is very affordable and obviously due to historically low interest rates this is driving home buyers to enter this market and investors are also benefiting from some fairly low vacancy rates in the region,” said Mr. Roenfeldt.

“When talking to property managers in these areas, they report very low vacancy rates. They are in high demand there. This is great for investors because it gives them the confidence to buy in these suburbs.”

Mr. Roenfeldt said he expected values ​​in these suburbs and across the state to continue to rise.

“This demand could persist for some time, which could put even more pressure on the Adelaide average price for residential property and ultimately lead to over $ 500,000,” he said.

“This is a very positive result for the real estate market in Adelaide and certainly in South Australia.

The top-selling suburbs in December were the long-running favorites of Morphett Vale, Mount Barker and Hallett Cove.

“I am always pleased with these results and they reinforce the fact that affordability, location and investment opportunities are the most important factors in buyer spending,” said Roenfeldt.

“All three drivers offer the consistently most powerful suburbs in these lists.”

According to the figures, the real estate market in Adelaide has left a slump in the third quarter and set a new record for the cost of an average home.

Metro Adelaide’s median house value rose 2.11 percent in the last quarter of last year and 1.73 percent in the last 12 months to a record $ 485,000.

Valuer General’s figures show that 4213 sales were recorded in Adelaide in December, after 3702 in the last three months. The nationwide average home value increased 2.47 percent in the quarter and 1.81 percent to $ 435,000 over the course of the year.

Roenfeldt said the results showed an amazing return to the state real estate market.

“The sales volume recorded this quarter is breathtaking,” said Roenfeldt.

“It shows that more and more stocks are appearing on the market and that investors and buyers are entering the market and buying stocks that are affordable and at realistic prices.”

