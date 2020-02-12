Semboi Haokip and Deshorn Brown scored their first hat-tricks for Bengaluru FC when the AFC Cup finalist scored nine goals after an unfortunate Paro FC in 2016 and gave the Bhutanese club a 9-1 win in the second leg of the second round of the continental competition.

After BFC’s biggest win so far at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday led to a 10-1 overall victory, the team will face Maziya RC from the Maldives in the final qualifying round, the first leg of which will be played away on Wednesday (February 19) becomes. ,

The host scored up to four goals before the clock exceeded half an hour. Semboi was the first of the blocks and clung to a stray ball after Paro goalkeeper Tobgay fumbled the first attempt of the former. Nili Perdomo became the provider of the second and third goals; First, an unmarked Juanan went into a corner before Semboi turned a cross from the right flank.

The biggest threat to the away team, Chencho Gyeltshen, pulled you back and slipped into the top right corner after defeating BFC custodian Prabhsukhan Gill. However, when Brown scored his first and fourth goals after 29 minutes and hit a loose ball into the box after Suresh Wangjam’s mazy run, the away team looked exhausted.

However, BFC was in no mood to ease. Brown scored twice within ten minutes in the second half to complete his hat trick before Semboi earned his moments later. The competition had previously had the feel of an exhibition game, and Perdomo wasn’t the one to miss. He scored his first goal for the club with a neat finish in the lower left corner.

Semboi ended the route five minutes before the end with his fourth evening.

The result: Bengaluru FC 9 (Semboi 6, 26, 66, 85, Juanan 14, Brown 29, 54, 64, Perdomo 78) against Paro FC 1 (Chencho 16) (aggregate 10-1).