One day a squirrel saw a beautiful bunch of ripe grapes hanging from a vine drawn along the highest branches of a tree. He thought, I would like to eat these grapes, because they would provide me with great food. At that time, a snake slipped alongside.

“Please,” said the snake seductively. “I am hungry, and yet, because of my stature, I cannot reach the top of the tree.”

“Let me help you,” replied the squirrel, because he was a nice squirrel, and also it was quite nice to be needed.

The squirrel went up the tree and went to get a handful of grapes. He gave them to the snake, who thankfully ate the grapes in one sip. The squirrel was so happy to help him that he completely forgot his own hunger.

Years later, the snake cited this as an example of how the squirrel had always been a breeze who had never just said what he wanted, which, I guess – let’s pursue the squirrel for trying to be a nice guy?

A sparrow was struggling and struggling to build its first nest, adding a twig here, a piece of straw there. After several months of work, he had built a suitable house and had settled there willingly.

Soon, a beautiful robin began to visit its nest. The first time she spent an evening there, she said, “Nice place,” and the little sparrow’s heart swelled with pride.

A few months later, after the beautiful robin began to regularly spend nights with the sparrow in its nest, she asked for a small corner of the nest in which to store her things.

The sparrow waited a little too long to respond, which prompted the robin to ask, “Can I ask what exactly are we doing here?” And, when he backed away from that too, the robin replied by gathering his things and accusing the sparrow of being a sloppy and overgrown newborn who slept in a pile of twigs and drank nectar directly from the flower.

“If my place is so unpleasant,” shouted the sparrow, “then why would you want to keep your things here in the first place?” But, alas, it was too late – the robin was already gone.

The sparrow knew one thing for sure – she was definitely going to tweet about it.

A wolf hunted all day and, after his efforts, he finally came back with a feast of the king: a deer, several rabbits and a pheasant.

He asked her partner, the fox, if she would like a plate prepared for her, but she graciously refused. “I am so full,” she said.

However, throughout the evening, each time the fox passed, she took a small bite from the wolf’s plate.

“Are you sure you don’t just want your own plate?” Asked the wolf. “It really isn’t a problem.”

“No, no,” refused the fox, looking for another bite of pheasant. “I couldn’t. I’m satisfied.”

In this way, the fox ate and ate, bite by bite, until she had eaten two rabbits, most of the pheasant and all the good parts of the deer. Meanwhile, the wolf, which has been left with leftovers, is hungry.

An Iberian ribbed newt and a salamander were sitting together on a dusty road, enjoying the glow of the midday sun. A small green snake emerged from the nearby grass, looking rather happy. Sliding, he nodded. “Nice afternoon, isn’t it?” He asked cheerfully.

In response, the Iberian ribbed newt arched his back and slid his head into his chest – sharp, spiny ribs covered with poison crossed his skin. He searched his newly armored body, the horrible thorns sparkling. The snake gasped and almost knotted itself in knots trying to move away quickly. The newt smiles, retracting its poisonous spines into its skin.

Several long moments of silence passed.

“Jesus, Phil,” finally said the salamander.

That evening, the salamander put an end to things. And from that moment, the ribbed newt angrily warned anyone interested – and especially those who were not – that they should learn a valuable lesson from it and stay away, far away from the salamander.

“She,” he would say a little too loud, “is totally crazy.”

A pig and a field mouse took advantage of a bright summer afternoon to walk in the park.

“Look,” said the pig, pointing to a majestic eagle in the distance. “What a beautiful eagle!”

“Yes,” nodded the field mouse. “What a beautiful eagle, indeed.”

They continued on their way in pleasant silence.

You see, the field mouse agreed with the pig because what the pig said was true – it was an objectively beautiful eagle – and the field mouse, because it was an adult, understood that it did not didn’t mean the pig was like, like, eagle and so didn’t do a damn thing.

In the dying light of twilight, two mayflies sat together on a leaf, looking really unhappy.

“It’s just—” began an ephemeral.

“It’s okay,” said the other.

“I just never considered myself … you know?” Tent the first ephemeral.

“I said,” said the second fleetingly dryly, “I’m fine.”

There they stayed, perched together on the sheet in uncomfortable silence for several moments.

“But I must remind you that I am not exactly rejuvenating,” said the second ephemeral. “I already have four o’clock. I think I have seven hours to live – eight, if I’m lucky. This was communicated to you when we first met.”

She paused, sighing, remembering those sparkling moments so long ago. But she was only twelve hours old at the time and was quite naive. The first ephemeral rubbed his hands, as he used to do, feeling anxious.

“You know, it’s fine. It’s fine!” Said the second ephemeral quickly. “You were very clear from the start, and I should have …”

His speech was interrupted when the other ephemeral suddenly tightened his chest tightly with his front legs. She gasped.

“I’m really sorry,” he whispered, squeezing again tightly and releasing her. Then, with three quick flaps of its wings, it was gone, as fast as it had arrived.

He brought down another pregnant ephemeral, like, an hour later.

Evening fell gently on the savannah, and the giraffe slept soundly, curled up on the ground. Here, while the giraffe was sleeping, the gazelle was finally able to study it, and many truths appeared to it at once. She scolded herself: how could she not have achieved these things before?

Still looking at the giraffe, she put a hoof on her back – gently, so as not to disturb him – and murmured: “Goodbye”. Then she galloped into the night and left.

It had never been hot and interesting, she had realized. It was just that he was really tall.

.

