There have been countless cases of band members arguing over the years, but few have forced a musician to make a legal offer in order to join his band mates.

This is what Aerosmith Joey Kramer used. The model and founding member of the rock group missed most of his Las Vegas residency in 2019 due to an ankle injury.

When the 69-year-old went to take his place, he was told that he had not proven he could play “at an appropriate level” and was told that he should audition for the group that ‘he had helped train over fifty years ago.

He made a legal offer to be reinstated as their drummer before their Grammys performance this week, but it was rejected by a judge, who said in his ruling: “Since Kramer hasn’t played with the group since six months and the shortage of rehearsal time available before upcoming performances, Kramer did not show a realistic alternative action plan sufficient to protect the group’s commercial interests. “

Kramer told Rolling Stone: “Although I am extremely disappointed with the judge’s decision today, I respect it. I knew that filing a lawsuit was a bit of a difficult battle given that the documents of The company does not refer to any process for the return of a group member from an injury or illness.

“However, the group waited until January 15 to tell me that they would not let me play at the awards ceremonies this week. I can keep my head up high knowing that I did the right thing – fighting for my right to celebrate the success of the group that I have dedicated most of my life to helping build.

“The truth speaks for itself. Since I injured my foot last August and had many hours of physiotherapy to heal, the group has not offered to repeat with me once. It’s a fact.”

“I was also sent the full rehearsal schedule on January 18 and I flew to Los Angeles the next day to rehearse and have lots of text messages and emails saying the band couldn’t wait for my return. It’s also a fact. When I showed up to rehearse, I was greeted by two security guards who barred me from entering. “

The group has yet to make an official comment on this.

