advertisement

While the Grammys Awards 2020 were given on Sunday, some people were thrilled while some scratched their heads. One of them was in particular the nostalgic performance that ensured Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C for their hit “Walk This Way”.

connected: Usher’s Prince Tribute with FKA Twigs at Grammys 2020 Triggers Twitter Revolution

advertisement

While some enjoyed Steven Tyler’s trademark, many wished that this team had stayed in the past. This is what users say on social media:

If #StevenTyler could hear himself singing, he would have substituted for #JoeyKramer. #DisasterSmith #Aerosmith #EyesoreSmith

– The real Billy C (@billycarballo) January 27, 2020

Dear Aerosmith, but you should have retired yesterday

– Mike Park (@ MikePark17) January 27, 2020

This Aerosmith and Run DMC performance reminds me that older people who sit slowly and dangerously behind the wheel can still serve a purpose.

– TJ Berns (@ bernier9), January 27, 2020

Aerosmith looks like the dead man who is currently on stage. Dreadful. #GRAMMYs

– Boyle III (@ phillybird1979) January 27, 2020

Enjoying @Aerosmith sounded good. # Grammys2020. I’m not sure if Run DMC can still do it

– NJNittany (@NJNittany) January 27, 2020

Aerosmith no #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Cu0tdYAhpb

– Júnior Guimarães (@GuimaraesJnior) January 27, 2020

Did you see @FlavorFlav at the end of @Aerosmith & Run DMC Performance, how he danced in the audience ?! GR #GRAMMYs

– Latiesha Johnson (live dreams happily) (@DreamsJoyfully) January 27, 2020

Idk why I had good expectations for this Aerosmith / DMC connection because it was a cringe festival! pic.twitter.com/acxJCJdkiV

– Armand Hayes (@armandinc), January 27, 2020

An audience watching the show captured a moment when aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry may or may not have questioned performance:

I don’t think Joe Perry liked Steven Tyler when he was alone. # Grammys2020 #grammy #aerosmith #joeperry #steventyler #rundmc pic.twitter.com/LzR5B1mYpw

– Good pods don’t have long names (@gpdhln) January 27, 2020

Probably 100 other artists people want to see in front of Aerosmith. That wasn’t very good #GRAMMYs

– Jake Kuznetsky (@soxkuz), January 27, 2020

advertisement