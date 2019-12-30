advertisement

“We can only start with the snowmobile”: 26 inch snow borders drive in North Dakota

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a snowstorm warning for parts of North Dakota on Monday, December 30, as the region continued to be hit by gusty winds and heavy snow. The NWS of Bismarck predicted “blowing and driving snow” because the gusts of wind should reach 75 km / h on Monday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said snowdrifts had blocked several roads in the region. This video, recorded by Amie Schmeichel, shows how heavy snow accumulates in front of a house in Jamestown. The beginning of the footage recorded on Sunday shows the winter landscape when two dogs frolic in a snow drift. The video shows a large snow wall in front of the house on Monday morning. Schmeichel told Storyful that she was snowed in, adding, “we can only leave by snowmobile.” As of Monday morning, the weather service reported 26 inches of snow in Jamestown. Credit: @ amie.alison via Storyful

