Aer Lingus’ cabin and floor crew went on the catwalk in the CHQ building in Dublin on Wednesday morning to reveal their new uniforms, designed by Louise Kennedy. The uniforms will debut on Monday, February 10, on over 4,000 cabin and floor personnel. “We are expanding our airline in new ways and in new places. The uniforms are one of the most important visual expressions of what we do as an airline and what constitutes our legacy, ”said Sean Doyle, CEO of Aer Lingus, at the event.

Last updated 22 years ago by Kennedy, the redesigned uniform includes navy pants for the female crew for the first time and a dress for the second time. Green is still a typical color in a shade called Kenmare Green with a lot more navy blue. The former flannel jackets and gray trousers of the male crew were replaced by an elegant navy suit.

Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

The classic and contemporary uniform consists of 25 pieces that offer the crew and ground staff a wider range of styles. This includes new designs for jackets and coats for the male crew with easy-care blue shirts and ties as well as for the female crew, jackets with three-quarter sleeves, skirts, navy tops and cardigans as well as a navy-blue, shower-resistant hooded coat. Accessories include a navy blue tote bag with chain handle, navy blue leather shoes with patent toes, ballerinas for on board and a tie with shamrock motifs. Care dictations related to hair and makeup were also relaxed.

The culmination of a two-year project between Aer Lingus and Louise Kennedy and their team led by Aoife Conroy was the redesign of the uniform, which included extensive research, collaboration with employees and workshops, and testing in different climates. Kennedy pointed out that the biggest challenges were to cover the size of the areas (12 sizes from 6 to 26) and to work within budget and security regulations. “It was about fit, comfort, and durability,” said Kennedy.

Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

“The uniform should reflect the basic values ​​of the brand and the airline of today and look professional, but also modern,” she said. “The airline has changed, but so has fashion. The emotions that the uniform creates in the United States, where the Irish find such recognition when they see the shamrock and the crew, make them feel at home. We are proud to work with a brand that we highly value and that is the most internationally established. I think we have preserved the identity and importance of environmental protection, ”said Kennedy.

Photo: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Aer Lingus floor and cabin crew have more women than men. The uniforms made of Italian stretch fabric are the 11th of the airline and are made in France. Aer Lingus now flies 16 direct flights to North America and over 70 European routes with over 12 million guests a year. “And the uniforms are our best ambassadors,” said the airline’s marketing director, Dara McMahon.

