The new uniform characteristics 25 redesigned garments, including a new pant option for the female crew.



Aer Lingus has unveiled its new uniform, which is worn by over 4,000 cabin and floor personnel around the world.

The uniform, which will be worn by employees from February 10, was designed by Irish fashion designer Louise Kennedy.

Notable changes to the uniform include the addition of pants and clothing options, new jacket and coat designs for the male crew, and easy-care shirts and blouses for the entire crew.

Aer Lingus has stated that for added comfort, garments have a certain stretch and are suitable and supple for all body shapes and sizes.

After a logo change last year, the uniform was last updated 22 years ago in 1998 and also designed by Louise Kennedy.

Kennedy said of their new design: “It was an honor to be selected to design the new Aer Lingus uniform. The airline’s mission was very clear and we were confident we could deliver a modern and stylish capsule collection, that would last for several years.

“The results reflect extensive engagement and contributions from floor and cabin crew members. It is important that we have had constant support from Aer Lingus over the past two years to stay true to our designs, which have enabled more consistent options and the use of innovative fabrics. “

Images via the Aer Lingus website.

