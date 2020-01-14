advertisement

During the first two weeks of the playoffs, FanDuel gives us two main boards every weekend. The first was on Saturday and the second for the two Sunday games that I will cover today. Remember that late swap is an option that you can use to your advantage. If you don’t have good chalk in the first game or use one or two players who are broke, make sure you switch your lineup between games to become more contradictory in the second game so you have a chance to catch up , With that said, let me tell you about my four cornerstones, I’ll give you my entire cash game player pool, which I think is decent options.

Eckpfeilerspiele

Damien Williams (RB – KC): $ 7,300 against HOU

Most of the season, the running game in Kansas City was so unpredictable that it still feels difficult to trust him, but Andy Reid clearly returned to Williams in the second half of the season. It was split into two parts, but on these four starts, he went for 73 touches and 84 fantasy points. If he plays as a favorite with almost 10 points at home, he has a virtual lock to score 15 goals. Since his opponent is the easiest opponent on the game board, I would like to spend an additional $ 1,500 on him if FanDuel requests it.

Davante Adams (WR – GB): $ 8,500 against SEA

I understand the people who want to play Tyreek Hill against the Texans Secondary or DeAndre Hopkins in a useful script, but it’s Adams who is the superior cash game option this week. Since Packers’ departure, he has collected more than 19 fantasy points in six out of seven competitions and has been just as constant over the past year. In addition, Aaron Rodgers was much better at home again this season, and the Seattle second-tier team is overrated given the weakness of their schedule. Adams is almost certain to see double-digit goals in ten games for the ninth time.

Travis Kelce (TE – KC): $ 7,500 against HOU

Given the tense situation this year, it should come as no surprise that there is only one in a four-game slate that is really worth considering. I mean, you could save $ 2,000 if you go to Hollister, but it is also projected for only 40% of Kelce’s points. Basically, Kelce would have to cost $ 12,000 to have a projected lower value than Hollister. He has double-digit fantasy points in all games except one this season. So try not to rethink this game.

Sammy Watkins (WR – KC): $ 5,200 against HOU

Yes, I’m investing in Watkins with Kelce, Williams and the Chiefs’ D / ST. I would also like to buy Mahomes, but that is not in sight given its high price and stacking limit for four players. Watkins has not been reliable lately, but what did you expect with terrible battles against Patriots, Broncos, Bears and Chargers to end the season? These are literally four of the eight best passport defense systems in football. The fact is that he plays almost every snap, has an incredible home game, and plays with the best passerby in football. It’s hard to miss at this price.

The rest of my cash player pool

