An adorable cross-eyed husky was found covered in horse mud and trembling on a cold December night.

The young dog, named Luna by his rescuers, was discovered as she ran past a moving car in Findern.

Little Luna has since been placed in foster care until she finds a home forever.

Carly Radford, one of the rescuers, said she saw four-year-old Luna when the dog ran out in front of his vehicle.

Miss Radford and her partner, Daniel Mitchell, were crossing Findern late on the night of December 23 when the husky appeared.

She said that they managed to get Luna into their car, where they transported her to her home and kept her there overnight.

“Luna was wet and covered in cow or horse mud, she was quite nervous and submissive,” said Miss Radford.

“She took a bath and was so charming to us and our two other dogs, she loved the attention and the fuss. She is so loving and so sweet”

According to Miss Radford, Luna had been seen several times in the past few years in the village of Findern.

Luna, the four-year-old husky, was found in Findern

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

She said, “Once I, my partner and other residents spent a few hours around midnight looking for her in the fields.

“It was freezing cold, we didn’t find her, so we had to give up, which was heartbreaking, but later that day, she was found.”

The following day, Luna was placed in Crowfoot kennels at Church Broughton, where they tried unsuccessfully to contact her owner.

Miss Radford said, “We decided we didn’t want her to stay in the kennels, which is stressful for the dogs.

“We already have two ourselves so we wouldn’t have the money or the time for a third dog, especially a husky because they need a lot of exercise.

“So instead, I thought we would give him a nice house while trying to find him a house forever.”

The couple, also from Findern, have set up a fundraiser to cover Luna’s relocation costs, as well as vaccinations and sterilization.

Since Miss Radford shared Luna’s story on Facebook, she has said that they have been inundated with community interest and support.

She added: “It’s nice so many people were interested in Luna and offered their support, people gave us towels and toys for her.

“But there are thousands of dogs like her across the country who also need homes.”

Although Luna is still in foster care with Miss Radford, it is likely that she will be relocated very soon by Crowfoot Kennels.

