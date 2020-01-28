advertisement

A group of cheetah cubs was discovered as they took their first steps into the wild.

The photos were taken by wildlife photographer Paul Mahagi, who waited for days in the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania for a look at the boys.

advertisement

Fortunately, his patience paid off, and after spending hours in the scorching heat in a bush, he finally spotted the week-old boys.

The small animals were mostly covered with spots, as is typical of their species, although they had long, pale, fluffy fur on their backs; a telltale sign of her young age.

According to Big Cat Rescue, the long fur helps camouflage the boys when they run through tall grass behind their mother. The characteristic begins to fade after three months, but remains visible at the age of two.

Although the cubs will eventually grow to be the fastest animals in the world, Mahagi caught them taking things slow when they tested their legs and walked for the first time.

One photo shows the cubs looking around curiously, while another shows one of the creatures stretching out their backs and bare the jaws of the world.

Mahagi was delighted to see the boys and is convinced that they came out to say hello.

The photographer commented:

I spend a lot of time in the park looking for the best photos. I knew there were new boys and I wanted to see them for myself.

I am very satisfied with the result. I never thought I would get such a great expression. It looks like he’s welcoming the world. The cheetahs are very cute.

I’m sure he won’t forget this moment anytime soon!

advertisement