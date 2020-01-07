advertisement

A 16-year-old Chatelech secondary school student hoped that the genetic test kit she received for her birthday would reveal new information about her health – instead, it turned out that she has two sisters.

“I didn’t really expect siblings to be there,” said Abby Grunenberg. In November, her friends gave her money to buy the kit. On December 17, she received the results of her math lessons via email.

“I told my friends because they were sitting next to me and were just as excited as I was,” said Grünberg. “I tried all day to find out more about her … It was crazy.”

Grünberg was adopted from China at the age of 11 months and has lived on the Sunshine Coast ever since. She never suspected that she had biological siblings or that her life would follow a similar path.

Her biological sisters Carmen Chan and Olivia Maggioncalda also discovered themselves three years ago through DNA tests. They were also adopted by North Americans and live in Iowa and Virgina. “Because there are three of us, that’s pretty rare,” said Grünberg.

Ironically, the kit found “not much” about Grünensberg’s health – the original reason why she ordered it.

The sisters and their parents have connected via video chat and hope to meet again next November when Grünensberg’s family plans to visit Boston.

Initial discussions have shown that they have the same birth mother and birth father, all born in autumn, come from the same region, are 16, 17 and 18 years old, have certain allergies – and are a unique aversion to a certain tropical fruit ,

“Apparently we all hate bananas,” said Grünberg. Both sisters asked her to confirm this.

The sisters also shared information about their past.

Grunenberg was discovered on a city street in Hubei Province, China, when she was three days old. She never knew what events led to her adoption. “And so it was with my two sisters – it was the same thing. Nothing was left behind,” said Grünberg. “It reopened questions because I didn’t really think about them, but now what really happened when I was little is it?”

Grünenberg’s mother, Lisa Rae, admitted, “It’s all just a guess”, but they put together fragments of the sisters’ story. One theory suggests that the girls who were born close to each other were adopted during the Spring Festival by a rural couple who may have tried to father a boy when he was working at factories in neighboring Hunan Province at home. Given that the girls were born around the same time, “it works,” said Rae.

The unexpected results have led to further tests. For Christmas, Rae bought a DNA test kit for her older daughter Haley, who was also adopted from China.

“It’s a connection from a distant country that we thought was lost forever,” Rae told Coast Reporter. “What are the chances? Higher than we thought.”

