SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania woman who was married this weekend made sure that much attention was not focused on her.

It was all designed by her love of animals.

“I’m excited,” the bride Heather Pavlich said, laughing. “I’m just so excited to be here.”

What do you expect for a wedding?

Bride? To check.

Groom? To check.

What about dogs?

“The bride had contacted us asking if we had a couple of adoptable pets that could walk her and her girls down the aisle for her wedding today,” said Heather Huff, Legacy Dog Rescue Of Ohio,

To check.

Pavlich is a strong proponent of adoption.

On her wedding Saturday night, every table had a basket for donations.

This was always her long-term plan.

“I just knew that if I ever got married, I wanted them to be here and spread the word that no flowers are needed,” said Pavlich.

And that’s what happened, she traded in the bouquet.

Pavlich’s bridesmaids walked down the aisle, each accompanied by an adoptable dog.

“At first I thought she was a little crazy,” said Maid of Honor Olive Radeker. “But I know Heather very well and it means a lot to Heather to adopt dogs.”

Five dogs walked down the aisle, all available for adoption from the Legacy Dog Rescue of Ohio in Youngstown.

And even in all the excitement the dogs were great guests.

“They’ve done surprisingly well and haven’t tried to beg everyone’s food,” Huff said and laughed.

Even Pastor Robert Hawk who married the couple was happy to see the special guests.

“There are dogs here that need homes, I am told, and I encourage you to bring a few dogs,” he said.

The hope is that the idea can spread further than just their wedding.

“You know, I’ve watched it a bit on social media, but I’ve never had anyone use it locally,” Huff said. “I think it’s a great idea.”

“I just want everyone to know that cherishing and adopting is the way to go and not shopping,” Pavlich added.

