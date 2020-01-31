advertisement

We love to share adoptable pets with you here on “The Four” and this week we had some extras from Mason County Animal Control and the Great Lakes Humane Society.

This week we had Tina, Rex and Reggie.

“Handsome Rex is an Akita / shepherd mix and was passed from house to house when the owner was sick until he was brought to our shelter. He likes to lean on you and get his sides rubbed! He would do better in a house without little children. “

“Tina is a nice mix of labs that are great with people. She does well with large dogs but should not be with small animals, including dogs or small children. Tina is already homeless, sterilized and has good manners. “

“Reggie is an energetic, playful and gentle dog. He just likes people and squeaky toys. He ended up at MCAC in late July 2019 as a parasite and was never claimed, so he became available for adoption. It does not get along with other animals, so it must be the only pet, which is probably why it waits more than 6 months before being adopted. Please consider opening your heart and your home to this boy. “

