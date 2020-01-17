advertisement

With our adorable pets in the studio here on “the four”, we also share a number of dogs for adoption at the Great Lakes Humane Society.

This week we have Sheba, River and Alina.

“Sweet little Sheba is a seven month old female mix who loves to play! She would be a star at the local dog park! “

“River is a seven-year-old Bloodhound and was used as a breeder in a puppy mill. Fortunately, she was saved, brought back to health and is now ready to be a wonderful companion. And, of course, she is sterilized, so no more puppies for this dog! She needs work on home training. She is beautiful, sweet, fun and needs a family where she can shine as the one and only. She does not like other dogs. We know there is a family for her. “

“Look at pretty Alina! It is a nine month old Croatian sheepdog. Alina is such a happy girl and she is trained at home and on a leash, she is also good with dogs and children! “

To learn more about the Great Lakes Humane Society, click here.

