Each Friday we present a number of pets for adoption in northern Michigan and this week was no exception.

We had two dogs to share from the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City who patiently wait to meet their families forever.

“River is a seven-year-old Bloodhound and was used as a breeder in a puppy mill. Fortunately, she was saved, brought back to health and is now ready to be a wonderful companion. And, of course, she is sterilized, so no more puppies for this dog! She needs work on home training. She is beautiful, sweet, fun and needs a family where she can shine as the one and only. She does not like other dogs. We know there is a family for her. “

“Handsome Rex is an Akita / shepherd mix and was passed from house to house when the owner was sick until he was brought to our shelter. He likes to lean on you and get his sides rubbed! He would do better in a house without little children. “

To learn more about them and more adoptable pets at the Great Lakes Humane Society, click here.

