advertisement

It’s adopting a pet Tuesday in Michigan this morning!

This week we have Rex, Austin and Pawpawsaurus – just three of the many large adoptable animals in northern Michigan waiting for a loving family to bring them home.

Meet Rex. He is a German Shepherd and an Akita mix.

advertisement

This handsome guy came to the Great Lakes Humane Society after its owner died of a long illness. He likes to be petted and he would also be happy in a house with other dogs.

He prefers not to live with children.

If you are looking for a pure breed, Austin might just be for you.

It is a Labrador retriever who came to Osceola County Animal Control directly from a breeder who no longer breeds.

Austin has a ton of love to give and prefers to be the only dog ​​at home.

If you are looking for a cat, what about Pawpawsaurus?

This guy is at the American Rescue Coalition in Mecosta County in Big Rapids.

He’s a castrated 10 year old boy. This shy and shy guy went to the CRA for the first time, but now he’s a purr who would love to serenade you at home.

Tune in to MTM every Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for the loveliest pets in northern Michigan looking for their own families!

advertisement