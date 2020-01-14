advertisement

It’s Adopt a pet Tuesday in Michigan this morning!

This week we have Dexter, Sunny and Romeo – just three of the many large adoptable animals from northern Michigan waiting for a loving family to bring them home.

First, meet Dexter.

This handsome guy has a lot of energy and loves everyone he meets. He is a two year old shepherd and border collie. It is formed and sterilized at home. Dexter would do well with other dogs, but he prefers a house without cats or children. You can find it at Osceola County Animal Control in Reed City.

Then say hello to Sunny. This photogenic gal is a mix of boxers. She would be great in a house with cats and children, but she would rather not live with other dogs. You can find Sunny at the Great Lakes Boxer Rescue in Interlochen.

And if you are looking for a little Romeo, here it is! It is a Siamese blend with up-to-date vaccines. It is good with other cats and children. Now he’s just waiting to give his heart to the Manistee County Humane Society.

Tune in to MTM every Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for the loveliest pets in northern Michigan looking for their own families!

