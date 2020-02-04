advertisement

It’s adopting a pet Tuesday in Michigan this morning!

This week we have Chelsea, Athena and Scruffy – just three of the many large adoptable animals from northern Michigan waiting for a loving family to bring them home.

The first is Chelsea!

advertisement

She is a 2 year old pit bull and she is sterilized and vaccinated.

She absolutely loves to play, so make sure you have the time to give her the attention she needs!

If you are interested in meeting Chelsea, contact the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City.

Next comes Athena, a beautiful 2 year old calico.

This little girl is sterilized and vaccinated. She also has a lot of energy to go around.

For more information on Athena, contact the Help From My Friends’s Pet Crisis Center in Bellaire.

And finally, it’s Scruffy!

Scruffy is a mixture of dogs of 1 year and a half.

He is neutered, trained at home and is looking for a home without any other dogs.

Scruffy can be a little shy at first, but don’t worry, once he warms you up, he won’t leave you!

To meet him, contact the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs.

Tune in to MTM every Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for the loveliest pets in northern Michigan looking for their own families!

advertisement