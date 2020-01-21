advertisement

It’s adopting a pet Tuesday in Michigan this morning!

This week we have Buffy, Smokey and Braven – just three of the many large adoptable animals from northern Michigan waiting for a loving family to bring them home.

advertisement

Buffy is a 2 year old sterilized terrier, a mixture of American Staffordshire. It’s a ball of energy, so make sure you are ready to take it on many walks! To meet Buffy, contact the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City.

Next comes Smokey! He is a 9 year old kitty who loves to be a pet. He is neutered and declawed and waits for his eternal family to pick him up at the Cherryland Humane Society of Traverse City.

And finally, meet Braven! He is a 3 year old mix boxer. He would prefer a home without other cats or dogs, and would do better in a home without children. This nice boy is waiting for you at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs.

Tune in to MTM every Tuesday at 5:20 am and 8:50 am For more adorable pets in northern Michigan looking for their own families!

advertisement