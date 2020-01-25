advertisement

The teenager suffered a stab wound in a clash between two youth groups.

A 15-year-old teenager was hospitalized after being stabbed near Portmarnock Beach.

Gardaí in Malahide appeals to witnesses of the serious attacks that took place near Portmarnock Beach at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, January 24.

The boy was taken by car from the scene to the Garda station in Malahide, where he was treated by Garda ASU members. He was ambulance taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

Gardaí is currently investigating the location of the incident and no arrests have been made.

Inquiries have not yet been completed.

Gerry Donnelly, superintendent of Garda Station, said: “Gardaí is looking forward to hearing from witnesses who have been near the entrance to Portmarnock Beach, Velvet Beach, Coast Road and Wendell Avenue between 9pm and 10pm , or from people who have camera recordings could support the investigation.

“Gardaí also addresses people who have used public transport nearby and have encountered large groups of young people who have used transport services.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Garda station on 01 6664600 or the confidential Garda line 1800 666 111

