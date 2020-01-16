advertisement

They could end up with Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld and Kyle Lauletta next season

PHILADELPHIA – If starting quarterback is the most important position in an NFL team, replacement quarterback is the next most important, especially for the Philadelphia Eagles, who haven’t seen starter Carson Wentz end a season since 2016.

The Eagles turned to Nick Foles in 2017 and 2018. He won four playoff games, including Super Bowl LII.

advertisement

Earlier this month, however, they were less fortunate after being forced to contact Josh McCown when a concussion hit Wentz from the playoff game against Seattle, which also brought a 17-9 win in a McCown-injured competition ,

McCown played most of the game with a severe hamstring tear that would have bankrupted him if the No. 3 quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who had been declared inactive for this game, had been available.

Now the Eagles are entering an offseason in which they have the prospect of losing both McCown and Sudfeld, whose contracts are pending and will be free agents.

Suffice it to say that the decisions they make in this position are as important as everything they do, if not more.

The problem is that given their recent and possibly irrational behavior in 2019, they have no idea how they really feel about Sudfeld.

Sudfeld was once so highly valued by this organization that he was the only substitute for Foles in his Super Bowl season after putting Wentz on the list of injured reservists. The Eagles kept Sudfeld number 3 behind Wentz and Foles all last season.

But before Foles was allowed to go into free hands last spring, they sent mixed signals about their trust in Sudfeld’s ability to become a backup again. Coach Doug Pederson spoke last season about competing and securing Sudfeld’s replacement spot. Then they designed Clayton Thorson and added veteran Cody Kessler before going to the training camp.

Still, it looked like Sudfeld would get the job until he broke his wrist in the first pre-season game and Kessler was hit with a concussion from the second pre-season game.

Josh McCown of the #Eagles about his emotional departure from the field: pic.twitter.com/6OpJBOg4ET

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 6, 2020

Give McCown, retired talk, stage right with a contract that guarantees him $ 2 million.

And so Sudfeld was allegedly number 3 again.

This chain of events obviously affected the playoff defeat five months later. Would Sudfeld have been better than McCown? Should Sudfeld also have been activated for the playoff game in which an active player was based on Jordan Howard who was never used?

McCown drove the Eagles deep into the Seattle area in all four second-half owners, but they only led to two field goals.

Three days later, I asked general manager Howie Roseman and trainer Doug Pederson what happened to make Sudfeld’s shares fall so quickly.

Nobody would answer.

Roseman left it to Pederson to talk about it.

“With Nate, it was unfortunate with the injury that happened at the end of the camp,” said Pederson. “I felt like Nate ready and ready to be No. 2 here for us. We’ll see what happens to this offseason.” him.”

Even if the Eagles want him back and offer him a contract, there is no guarantee that Sudfeld will be interested in what happened in those nine days last August.

Sudfeld was not available on the day of the locker cleaning, so his feelings are not really known. And McCown is not sure if he wants another year of football.

Either way, a quarterback who will be with them for the entire off-season for the first time is Kyle Lauletta, who has been with her training team throughout 2019.

The Downingtown East and Richmond graduate was a New York Giants fourth round choice in 2018 and landed with the Eagles after not having left the Giants list last summer.

He is the joker in this mix and he will hardly go. He never hesitated when he received a futures contract the day after the season ended.

“I think Josh is probably done,” said Lauletta. “We will see what they do with Nate. But yes, this is a great opportunity for me. After I was released from New York, it was a factor that I came here, was in a good situation, and the coaches and so the QB room and knowing (now) that there is an opportunity for me to create this 53 man roster.

“But whether it will be Nate or another good player they get … I know if I can only do my job and reach my full potential, I will be good enough to build the team and.” I will cut my butt off throughout the off-season to enable myself to get in and quickly show the coaches that I can and that they trust me and that I can do the job. So I’m looking forward to it. I’m being released and it’s going to be a big off-season. “

For a team that goes into the off-season with an extensive shopping list, it would be great if it didn’t have to address the second most important position.

What do the Eagles think about Lauletta now?

Hard to say.

“He had the opportunity to learn our system and really grow this year,” said Roseman. “This room is made up of great professionals. I think for him it will help his development and growth and he will have the opportunity to gain experience in the off-season and next year in the pre-season. “

A 1: 2: 3 breakdown of Wentz, Sudfeld and Lauletta could be tasty for now. And it would save them a lot of extra work and potentially a lot of money if no more expensive veterans were added.

advertisement