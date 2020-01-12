advertisement

Maximizing the skills of the franchise quarterback is essential for Birds’ success

PHILADELPHIA – Carson Wentz as the Eagles franchise quarterback should not have been in doubt before tearing his ACL apart in December 2017.

But of course there were questions, especially because Wentz missed the Super Bowl run with his knee injury and missed a playoff run last season after a stress fracture in the back.

Then the Eagles were 5-7 on December 1 after losing to the Miami Dolphins. This happened after two of the worst games in Wentz’s career in a five-bag debacle against New England on November 17, followed by a four-turn nightmare (two interceptions, two lost fumbles) against Seattle.

We know what happened next. Wentz led four wins in a row and brought the Eagles to a playoff berth with a broad reception unit consisting of four practice players and an overwhelming newcomer.

Of course, the postseason was short-lived, as Wentz only took nine snapshots before he left with a concussion. The Eagles lost 17-9 to Seattle.

Still, Wentz’s game in the last month of the season only confirmed his emerging elite status. It also confirmed how the Eagles must ensure that Wentz continues to advance in the next season.

This means that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman Wentz has to be surrounded by powerful and healthy receivers.

More importantly, head coach Doug Pederson has to hire an offensive coordinator who makes the most of Wentz. It was clear that Mike Groh couldn’t until it was almost too late.

Pederson had been fired against Groh on Thursday after two seasons Wentz started 10-13 as a starter before winning the last four regular season games.

ESPN reported that Jim Caldwell could be a candidate to replace Groh. That would be a slam-dunk operation, similar to the Eagles in 2017, when Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator and Wentz was on his way to an MVP award before the knee injury.

Reich left after that season to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz hasn’t been the same since. Sure, the injuries had something to do with it. But maybe Groh did it too.

Caldwell has a success story. He worked at Peyton Manning as an assistant and head coach at the Indianapolis Colts from 2002 to 2011.

He also worked with Joe Flacco in Baltimore during the Ravens’ Super Bowl 2012 season when Flacco was at his best.

If not Caldwell, it could be someone else with this family tree. Maybe the former Washington coach, Jay Gruden, or the former cowboy coach Jason Garrett. Both played the position, just like Reich and Pederson. You would have instant credibility.

Under Groh, who didn’t play a quarterback, it took too long for the Eagles to find out that Wentz was at his best when he could move and improvise outside of his pocket.

Two of Wentz’s best litters of the season (or any quarterback season) in those circumstances went to Miles Sanders against Washington on December 15th in the far corner of the end zone -yard TD passed Josh Perkins against the Giants on December 29th as he rolled to the right, then threw himself to Perkins in the front left corner of the end zone.

We also saw that the opening game against Washington was the only full game by DeSean Jackson. Wentz hit Jackson with a handshake for TD passes of 51 and 53 meters.

After Jackson injured himself in the first quarter in the next game against Atlanta (he was no longer playing a full game), the Eagles had to improvise.

Finally, after the Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor injuries, the Eagles became desperate and turned to Wentz to save them.

He has.

Now the Eagles have to save Wentz at the wide receiver position with speed. That was Roseman’s intention when he was beating Jackson last spring. But they also have to save Wentz with an offensive coordinator who ensures that the Eagles make the most of his strengths.

“Obviously, it didn’t work exactly as we hoped,” said Roseman of his intention to speed up the lineup. “So it is important for us to do something.

“Obviously Carson has the ability to do all throws and we don’t want to take that out of our arsenal.”

If he moves Wentz around, he’s also prone to blows, as he did on Sunday when Jadeveon Clowney from Seattle hit him with a helmet when Wentz jumped forward.

Those are the risks Pederson alluded to on Wednesday when asked about Clowney’s goal. It’s the same risk the Ravens take with Lamar Jackson, albeit on a much larger scale, since Jackson runs much more often than Wentz.

Still, the Ravens at Jackson, who is likely to win the MVP Award, are the favorites in the Super Bowl. Without Jackson, they would not be competitors.

“Listen, all mobile quarterbacks will eventually become runners,” Pederson said. “It’s just a kind of give and take with these people.”

No, a new offensive coordinator cannot prevent Wentz from receiving a blow like Clowney’s. These hits can also happen when Wentz is in your pocket.

But the Eagles need more from Wentz than ever before. It is up to the Eagles to ensure that this happens.

