Warning, all other sports brands: Adidas Yeezy makes a basketball sneaker.

Yeezy Mafia announced the price and release date of the upcoming basketball and lifestyle versions of the Yeezy Quantum. The sneakers are expected to be commercially available for $ 250 and will be released on the NBA All-Star Weekend from February 14-16.

The silhouette of the high-top sneakers was already unveiled by Yeezy Mafia in December 2018, although according to the tweet the first drop date should be in spring 2019. It appeared again in September 2019 when the Yeezy team came to the Complex Sneakers office in unpublished style.

The new silhouette has a raised black collar with suede covers. The lined exterior is reminiscent of that of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra”.

CREDIT: Stadium goods

The shoe’s reflective style has already caused a stir when NBA official policies state that “shoes with flashing lights or similar types of trimmings (e.g. metallic or reflective) are not considered suitable basketball shoes” speculate that the league Could ban Kanye’s latest style.

