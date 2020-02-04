advertisement

Shortly before the start in February, fans are already faced with another leak from Adidas Yeezy: The first look at the latest “rear light” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which is reported to be released this month.

Thanks to @yeezyinfluence on Instagram, we take a look at the upcoming style, which uses a light gray Primeknit upper and a translucent stripe that runs across the side of the shoe. A touch of contrast is created by a bright orange pull tab on the heel, which transfers the same color to the stripe detail. Similar to previous publications, the midsole also features the brand’s boost cushioning, which offers the wearer all-day comfort.

Although a release date for the latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Taillight” from Adidas has not yet been announced, leaker @py_rates assumes that the colorway will be available on February 22nd via Adidas.com/Yeezy and at selected Adidas Yeezy retailers for $ 220 arrives.

advertisement

In related Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will debut in select stores in New York, Tokyo and London in the secret black color this weekend.

Want more?

Adidas shows Patrick Mahomes is the ultimate competitor in this Super Bowl ad

Soccer players honor Kobe Bryant with their studs at Super Bowl 54

Los Angeles Lakers coach honors Kobe Bryant by wearing his Nike shoes

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement